NN (NNBR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

NN (NASDAQ:NNBR – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 9th. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NN Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NNBR opened at $1.95 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.98. NN has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $3.61. The stock has a market cap of $85.55 million, a P/E ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Get NN alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NN

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NN during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NN in the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NN in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of NN in the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of NN by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 67,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 14,400 shares during the period. 73.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NN

NN, Inc engages in the design and manufacture high-precision components and assemblies primarily for the electrical, automotive, general industrial, aerospace and defense, and medical markets. It operates through the Mobile Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The Mobile Solutions segment manufactures system critical components for fuel systems, engines and transmissions, power steering systems, and electromechanical motors.

Featured Stories

