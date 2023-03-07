Medical Facilities (DR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Medical Facilities (TSE:DR – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 9th.

Medical Facilities Trading Up 0.4 %

TSE DR opened at C$8.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$224.89 million, a PE ratio of 24.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$8.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$9.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.56, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.80. Medical Facilities has a one year low of C$7.39 and a one year high of C$12.25.

Medical Facilities Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. Medical Facilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Medical Facilities

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DR shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Medical Facilities from C$11.00 to C$10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Leede Jones Gab lowered shares of Medical Facilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Medical Facilities from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

Medical Facilities Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates specialty surgical hospitals and an ambulatory surgery center in the United States. The company's specialty surgical hospitals provide surgical, imaging, diagnostic, and other pain management procedures; and other ancillary services, such as urgent care and occupational health.

