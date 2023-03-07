John Wiley & Sons (WLYB) to Release Earnings on Thursday

John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLYB – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 9th. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLYB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 7th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter. John Wiley & Sons had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 18.27%. The business had revenue of $514.84 million for the quarter.

NYSE:WLYB opened at $44.44 on Tuesday. John Wiley & Sons has a fifty-two week low of $37.89 and a fifty-two week high of $57.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.39 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.58.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th were paid a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd. John Wiley & Sons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.43%.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of John Wiley & Sons from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in John Wiley & Sons during the 3rd quarter worth $355,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in John Wiley & Sons during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in John Wiley & Sons during the 3rd quarter worth $856,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons in the third quarter valued at about $1,679,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $240,000.

John Wiley & Sons, Inc engages in the provision of research and learning materials. It operates through the following segments: Research Publishing & Platforms, Academic & Professional Learning, and Education Services. The Research Publishing & Platforms segment provides scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to academic, corporate, and government libraries, learned societies, and individual researchers and other professionals.

