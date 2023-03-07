John Wiley & Sons (WLYB) to Release Earnings on Thursday

John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLYB – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 9th. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLYB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 7th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter. John Wiley & Sons had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 18.27%. The business had revenue of $514.84 million for the quarter.
John Wiley & Sons Price Performance
NYSE:WLYB opened at $44.44 on Tuesday. John Wiley & Sons has a fifty-two week low of $37.89 and a fifty-two week high of $57.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.39 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.58.
John Wiley & Sons Announces Dividend
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, TheStreet raised shares of John Wiley & Sons from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On John Wiley & Sons
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in John Wiley & Sons during the 3rd quarter worth $355,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in John Wiley & Sons during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in John Wiley & Sons during the 3rd quarter worth $856,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons in the third quarter valued at about $1,679,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $240,000.
John Wiley & Sons Company Profile
John Wiley & Sons, Inc engages in the provision of research and learning materials. It operates through the following segments: Research Publishing & Platforms, Academic & Professional Learning, and Education Services. The Research Publishing & Platforms segment provides scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to academic, corporate, and government libraries, learned societies, and individual researchers and other professionals.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on John Wiley & Sons (WLYB)
- Go Where the Money Is. Here’s 3 Top Bank Dividend Stocks to Buy
- Another Catalyst For Mullen Automotive Stock
- Solar Tech-Services; Nextracker Should Be On Your Radar
- Is American Lithium a Safe Bet as Demand for Lithium Soars
- Highwoods Properties, High-quality Real Estate for a Discount
Receive News & Ratings for John Wiley & Sons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Wiley & Sons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.