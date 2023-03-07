Aterian (ATER) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.22) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Aterian Stock Down 2.6 %
Shares of ATER opened at $1.13 on Tuesday. Aterian has a twelve month low of $0.67 and a twelve month high of $7.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.35. The company has a market cap of $91.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 2.03.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ATER. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Aterian to $3.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Aterian in a research note on Monday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Aterian to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.
About Aterian
Aterian, Inc is a technology enabled consumer products company. The company’s brands include hOme, Vremi, Xtava and RIF6. Its product categories include home and kitchen appliances, kitchenware, environmental appliances, beauty related products and consumer electronics. The company was founded by Yaniv Sarig Zion in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
