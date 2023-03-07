Aterian (ATER) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.22) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Aterian Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of ATER opened at $1.13 on Tuesday. Aterian has a twelve month low of $0.67 and a twelve month high of $7.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.35. The company has a market cap of $91.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 2.03.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ATER. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Aterian to $3.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Aterian in a research note on Monday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Aterian to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aterian

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATER. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aterian by 3.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,211,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,222,000 after purchasing an additional 133,475 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Aterian by 15.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,772,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,437,000 after purchasing an additional 375,488 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Aterian in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,307,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Aterian by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,298,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 75,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Aterian by 22.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,088,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 197,060 shares in the last quarter. 26.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aterian, Inc is a technology enabled consumer products company. The company’s brands include hOme, Vremi, Xtava and RIF6. Its product categories include home and kitchen appliances, kitchenware, environmental appliances, beauty related products and consumer electronics. The company was founded by Yaniv Sarig Zion in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

