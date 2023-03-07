Overseas Shipholding Group (OSG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE:OSG – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 9th. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:OSG opened at $3.77 on Tuesday. Overseas Shipholding Group has a 52 week low of $1.90 and a 52 week high of $3.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $318.64 million, a P/E ratio of 25.14 and a beta of 0.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.16.

Overseas Shipholding Group announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 15th that allows the company to repurchase 5,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the transportation company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Overseas Shipholding Group news, major shareholder Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. sold 350,000 shares of Overseas Shipholding Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.92, for a total value of $1,022,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,868,710 shares in the company, valued at $31,736,633.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 6.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OSG. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group by 378.1% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 570,675 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after buying an additional 451,318 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group by 74.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 776,679 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after buying an additional 331,990 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group by 93.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 683,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after buying an additional 330,200 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group by 21.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,425,010 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,232,000 after buying an additional 249,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Overseas Shipholding Group by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,936,255 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,721,000 after purchasing an additional 130,453 shares in the last quarter. 51.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc engages in the provision of energy transportation services for crude oil and petroleum products in the U.S. Flag trade. It operates Articulated Tug Barges (ATB), lightering ATBs, shuttle tankers, Medium Range (MR) tankers, and non-Jones Act MR tankers that participate in the maritime security program.

