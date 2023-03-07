John Wiley & Sons (WLY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLY – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 9th. John Wiley & Sons has set its FY 2023 guidance at $3.70-$4.05 EPS.Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 7th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $514.84 million for the quarter. John Wiley & Sons had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 18.27%.

John Wiley & Sons Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of John Wiley & Sons stock opened at $44.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.21 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.36 and its 200 day moving average is $43.50. John Wiley & Sons has a twelve month low of $36.57 and a twelve month high of $56.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

John Wiley & Sons Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.347 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. John Wiley & Sons’s payout ratio is 79.43%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded John Wiley & Sons from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Aref Matin sold 11,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total transaction of $498,189.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,302.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On John Wiley & Sons

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in John Wiley & Sons during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons during the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $246,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $255,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $321,000. 72.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

John Wiley & Sons Company Profile

John Wiley & Sons, Inc engages in the provision of research and learning materials. It operates through the following segments: Research Publishing & Platforms, Academic & Professional Learning, and Education Services. The Research Publishing & Platforms segment provides scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to academic, corporate, and government libraries, learned societies, and individual researchers and other professionals.

