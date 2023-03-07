Distribution Solutions Group (DSGR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Distribution Solutions Group (NASDAQ:DSGR – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Distribution Solutions Group Stock Up 3.4 %
NASDAQ:DSGR opened at $47.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $918.59 million, a P/E ratio of 32.10 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.50. Distribution Solutions Group has a fifty-two week low of $25.66 and a fifty-two week high of $55.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.99.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Barrington Research reduced their price objective on shares of Distribution Solutions Group to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.
Institutional Trading of Distribution Solutions Group
About Distribution Solutions Group
Distribution Solutions Group, Inc engages in the distribution of maintenance and repair products to industrial, commercial, institutional and government markets. It operates through the following segments: Lawson and Bolt. The Lawson operating segment delivers quality products to customers and offers them product knowledge, product application expertise and Vendor Managed Inventory (VMI) services.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Distribution Solutions Group (DSGR)
- Go Where the Money Is. Here’s 3 Top Bank Dividend Stocks to Buy
- Another Catalyst For Mullen Automotive Stock
- Solar Tech-Services; Nextracker Should Be On Your Radar
- Is American Lithium a Safe Bet as Demand for Lithium Soars
- Highwoods Properties, High-quality Real Estate for a Discount
Receive News & Ratings for Distribution Solutions Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Distribution Solutions Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.