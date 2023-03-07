Distribution Solutions Group (DSGR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Distribution Solutions Group (NASDAQ:DSGR – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Distribution Solutions Group Stock Up 3.4 %

NASDAQ:DSGR opened at $47.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $918.59 million, a P/E ratio of 32.10 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.50. Distribution Solutions Group has a fifty-two week low of $25.66 and a fifty-two week high of $55.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Barrington Research reduced their price objective on shares of Distribution Solutions Group to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

Institutional Trading of Distribution Solutions Group

About Distribution Solutions Group

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Distribution Solutions Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $97,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Distribution Solutions Group by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 4,394 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Distribution Solutions Group by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 79,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,935,000 after acquiring an additional 11,860 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Distribution Solutions Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Distribution Solutions Group by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. 92.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Distribution Solutions Group, Inc engages in the distribution of maintenance and repair products to industrial, commercial, institutional and government markets. It operates through the following segments: Lawson and Bolt. The Lawson operating segment delivers quality products to customers and offers them product knowledge, product application expertise and Vendor Managed Inventory (VMI) services.

