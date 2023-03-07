Katapult (KPLT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Katapult (NASDAQ:KPLT – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 9th. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ KPLT opened at $1.02 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.65, a current ratio of 7.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67. The company has a market cap of $100.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.00. Katapult has a 12-month low of $0.74 and a 12-month high of $2.70.

In related news, Director Bruce Taragin bought 23,034 shares of Katapult stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.19 per share, with a total value of $27,410.46. Following the purchase, the director now owns 177,170 shares in the company, valued at $210,832.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Orlando Zayas sold 61,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.87, for a total value of $53,140.47. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,935,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,553,889.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce Taragin bought 23,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.19 per share, for a total transaction of $27,410.46. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 177,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,832.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 56,747 shares of company stock valued at $64,609 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 48.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Katapult by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,496,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after buying an additional 642,563 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Katapult by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 961,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after buying an additional 9,971 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Katapult by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 768,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 44,236 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Katapult by 5.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 186,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 9,775 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Katapult by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 281,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 22,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.01% of the company’s stock.

Katapult Holdings, Inc, an e-commerce focused financial technology company, provides e-commerce point-of-sale lease-purchase options for nonprime consumers in the United States. The company's technology platform provides nonprime consumers with a lease purchase option to enable them to obtain durable goods from its network of e-commerce merchants.

