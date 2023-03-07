Evogene (EVGN) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 9th. Analysts expect Evogene to post earnings of ($0.21) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Evogene Trading Down 5.1 %

Shares of Evogene stock opened at $0.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.92 million, a PE ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.10. Evogene has a 12 month low of $0.60 and a 12 month high of $1.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.80.

Institutional Trading of Evogene

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Evogene by 68.5% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 83,868 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 34,082 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evogene in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Evogene by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 204,521 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 67,867 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Evogene by 51.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 459,081 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 156,716 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.53% of the company’s stock.

Evogene Company Profile

Evogene Ltd. engages in the development and commercialization of a computer-biological platform for improving the development processes of products in the field of life sciences. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture, Industrial Applications, and Human Health. The Agriculture segment develops seed traits, agrochemical products, and agro biological products to improve plant performance.

