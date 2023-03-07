ChromaDex (CDXC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
ChromaDex Stock Performance
Shares of CDXC opened at $1.62 on Tuesday. ChromaDex has a 52-week low of $1.15 and a 52-week high of $2.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.64. The firm has a market cap of $120.64 million, a PE ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 1.86.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price target on shares of ChromaDex in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.40.
ChromaDex Company Profile
Chromadex Corp. is a global bioscience company, which engages in acquiring, developing, and commercializing proprietary-based ingredient technologies. It is pioneering research on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+). The company’s patent portfolio includes Nicotinamide Riboside (NR) and other NAD+ precursors, which are commercialized as the flagship ingredient Niagen.
