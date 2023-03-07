ChromaDex (CDXC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXCGet Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ChromaDex Stock Performance

Shares of CDXC opened at $1.62 on Tuesday. ChromaDex has a 52-week low of $1.15 and a 52-week high of $2.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.64. The firm has a market cap of $120.64 million, a PE ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 1.86.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price target on shares of ChromaDex in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ChromaDex

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of ChromaDex by 1,004.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 420,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 382,413 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ChromaDex by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 558,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 5,524 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in ChromaDex by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 97,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 22,500 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in ChromaDex during the 4th quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in ChromaDex by 63.8% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 76,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 29,925 shares during the last quarter. 42.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ChromaDex Company Profile

Chromadex Corp. is a global bioscience company, which engages in acquiring, developing, and commercializing proprietary-based ingredient technologies. It is pioneering research on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+). The company’s patent portfolio includes Nicotinamide Riboside (NR) and other NAD+ precursors, which are commercialized as the flagship ingredient Niagen.

Earnings History for ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC)

