ChromaDex (CDXC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ChromaDex Stock Performance

Shares of CDXC opened at $1.62 on Tuesday. ChromaDex has a 52-week low of $1.15 and a 52-week high of $2.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.64. The firm has a market cap of $120.64 million, a PE ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 1.86.

Get ChromaDex alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price target on shares of ChromaDex in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ChromaDex

ChromaDex Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of ChromaDex by 1,004.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 420,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 382,413 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ChromaDex by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 558,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 5,524 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in ChromaDex by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 97,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 22,500 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in ChromaDex during the 4th quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in ChromaDex by 63.8% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 76,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 29,925 shares during the last quarter. 42.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Chromadex Corp. is a global bioscience company, which engages in acquiring, developing, and commercializing proprietary-based ingredient technologies. It is pioneering research on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+). The company’s patent portfolio includes Nicotinamide Riboside (NR) and other NAD+ precursors, which are commercialized as the flagship ingredient Niagen.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ChromaDex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChromaDex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.