Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday.
Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $101.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $106.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $104.90.
Shares of NASDAQ:WYNN opened at $115.40 on Friday. Wynn Resorts has a one year low of $50.20 and a one year high of $116.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $100.96 and a 200-day moving average of $80.49. The stock has a market cap of $13.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.11 and a beta of 2.01.
In other Wynn Resorts news, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 10,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.48, for a total value of $1,136,730.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,342 shares in the company, valued at $7,810,522.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Wynn Resorts news, CEO Craig Scott Billings sold 10,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total value of $1,055,228.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 266,206 shares in the company, valued at $27,246,184.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 10,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.48, for a total transaction of $1,136,730.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,342 shares in the company, valued at $7,810,522.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,693 shares of company stock worth $2,624,279 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,424,780 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $720,104,000 after acquiring an additional 100,246 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 0.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,234,491 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $526,181,000 after acquiring an additional 55,311 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,846,725 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $545,957,000 after acquiring an additional 30,460 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at about $561,659,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,883,921 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $244,804,000 after acquiring an additional 31,684 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.95% of the company’s stock.
Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, Wynn Interactive and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P.
