Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $101.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $106.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $104.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:WYNN opened at $115.40 on Friday. Wynn Resorts has a one year low of $50.20 and a one year high of $116.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $100.96 and a 200-day moving average of $80.49. The stock has a market cap of $13.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.11 and a beta of 2.01.

Wynn Resorts ( NASDAQ:WYNN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The casino operator reported ($1.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $955.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.37) earnings per share. Wynn Resorts’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Wynn Resorts news, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 10,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.48, for a total value of $1,136,730.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,342 shares in the company, valued at $7,810,522.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Wynn Resorts news, CEO Craig Scott Billings sold 10,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total value of $1,055,228.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 266,206 shares in the company, valued at $27,246,184.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 10,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.48, for a total transaction of $1,136,730.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,342 shares in the company, valued at $7,810,522.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,693 shares of company stock worth $2,624,279 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,424,780 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $720,104,000 after acquiring an additional 100,246 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 0.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,234,491 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $526,181,000 after acquiring an additional 55,311 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,846,725 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $545,957,000 after acquiring an additional 30,460 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at about $561,659,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,883,921 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $244,804,000 after acquiring an additional 31,684 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, Wynn Interactive and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P.

