StockNews.com Lowers RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on RLJ. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Compass Point lowered their price target on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RLJ Lodging Trust has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.79.

Shares of NYSE RLJ opened at $11.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 114.70 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.50 and a 200 day moving average of $11.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 3.29. RLJ Lodging Trust has a one year low of $9.84 and a one year high of $14.78.

RLJ Lodging Trust ( NYSE:RLJ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04. RLJ Lodging Trust had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 2.04%. The company had revenue of $302.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that RLJ Lodging Trust will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. This is a positive change from RLJ Lodging Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 320.00%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 80,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 16,666 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in RLJ Lodging Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,054,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,164,000 after purchasing an additional 44,878 shares in the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new position in RLJ Lodging Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,225,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 25,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 6,108 shares in the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RLJ Lodging Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and acquisition of hotels. It operates through the following hotel brands: Embassy Suites, Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt House, Hyatt Place, Hilton Garden Inn, Wyndham, Renaissance, Fairfield Inn & Suites, Holiday Inn Express, Sleep Inn, Hampton Inn, Hotel Indigo, IHG, SpringHill Suites, Hyatt Centric, and Homewood Suites.

