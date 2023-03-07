StockNews.com Downgrades Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday.

Home Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HBCP opened at $38.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $318.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Home Bancorp has a 1-year low of $33.16 and a 1-year high of $43.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.48 and its 200 day moving average is $40.25.

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $39.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.90 million. Home Bancorp had a net margin of 24.37% and a return on equity of 11.87%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Home Bancorp will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Bancorp Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Home Bancorp

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from Home Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. Home Bancorp’s payout ratio is 24.04%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Home Bancorp by 61.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 67,151 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,292,000 after buying an additional 25,482 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Home Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $971,000. FJ Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Home Bancorp by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 664,027 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,581,000 after buying an additional 21,027 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Home Bancorp by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 357,982 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,957,000 after buying an additional 16,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Home Bancorp by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 153,411 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,258,000 after buying an additional 9,049 shares during the last quarter. 39.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Home Bancorp

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. Its subsidiary, Home Bank, N.A., offers a full range of deposit and loan products through banking centers in South Louisiana and Western Mississippi. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Lafayette, LA.

