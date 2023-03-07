Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on SPNS. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Sapiens International from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Sapiens International from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Sapiens International in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They issued an underweight rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Sapiens International from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sapiens International has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.80.

Sapiens International Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of SPNS opened at $20.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.10. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.79 and a beta of 1.28. Sapiens International has a one year low of $16.18 and a one year high of $26.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Institutional Trading of Sapiens International

Sapiens International ( NASDAQ:SPNS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $119.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.86 million. Sapiens International had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 11.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Sapiens International will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sapiens International during the second quarter valued at about $102,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 402.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,508 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 5,213 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 546.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,652 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 7,313 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 21.6% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,046 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,747 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,435 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.42% of the company’s stock.

About Sapiens International

Sapiens International Corp. NV provides software solutions for the insurance industry. It offers core, end-to-end solutions to the global general insurance, property and casualty, life, pension and annuities, reinsurance and retirement markets, as well as business decision management software. The company was founded by Joseph Bolless and Ron Zuckerman in 1982 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

Featured Articles

