SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

Separately, Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of SP Plus from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th.

SP Plus Stock Down 0.0 %

SP stock opened at $35.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. SP Plus has a fifty-two week low of $27.69 and a fifty-two week high of $39.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.68. The stock has a market cap of $682.77 million, a PE ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 1.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SP Plus

In related news, CEO G Marc Baumann sold 10,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.36, for a total transaction of $357,618.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 175,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,029,183.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SP. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of SP Plus by 125.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,996 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in SP Plus by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in SP Plus during the third quarter worth $124,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in SP Plus during the second quarter worth $129,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SP Plus during the first quarter worth $143,000. Institutional investors own 98.85% of the company’s stock.

About SP Plus

SP Plus Corp. provides professional parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, security, event logistics, and baggage handling and related services to commercial, institutional, municipal and aviation clients. It also provides a wide range of event logistics services. The firm operates through the following segments: Commercial, Aviation, and Other.

