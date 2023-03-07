StockNews.com Downgrades Outbrain (NYSE:OB) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Outbrain (NYSE:OB – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

Shares of OB opened at $4.77 on Friday. Outbrain has a 1-year low of $3.33 and a 1-year high of $11.88.

