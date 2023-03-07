SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on SLRC. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on SLR Investment from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Compass Point lowered SLR Investment from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $15.75 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SLR Investment presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.04.

NASDAQ:SLRC opened at $15.68 on Friday. SLR Investment has a 12-month low of $12.08 and a 12-month high of $18.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $855.50 million, a P/E ratio of 43.56 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.41.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.137 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 22nd. SLR Investment’s payout ratio is currently 455.56%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SLR Investment by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 216,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,009,000 after buying an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SLR Investment by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 49,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SLR Investment by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC now owns 43,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of SLR Investment by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 52,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of SLR Investment by 5.8% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 20,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.85% of the company’s stock.

SLR Investment Corp. is a closed-end investment company. It provides financing for equity, debt and senior secured loans for working capital, acquisition, refinancing and growth capital requirements. It makes control investments. The company was founded in November 2007, and is headquartered in New York, NY.

