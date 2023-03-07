Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

Separately, Bank of America raised shares of Resources Connection from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th.

Shares of RGP opened at $17.92 on Friday. Resources Connection has a one year low of $15.38 and a one year high of $23.18. The company has a market cap of $602.65 million, a P/E ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.36.

Resources Connection ( NASDAQ:RGP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $200.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.54 million. Resources Connection had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 19.88%. Research analysts forecast that Resources Connection will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Resources Connection’s payout ratio is presently 25.11%.

In related news, Director Anthony Cherbak sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total value of $254,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $775,648.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 7.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in Resources Connection by 0.9% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 57,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Resources Connection by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 39,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its holdings in shares of Resources Connection by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 52,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Resources Connection by 41.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in shares of Resources Connection by 3.8% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 22,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.42% of the company’s stock.

Resources Connection Inc engages in the provision of business consulting services. It offers consulting and business initiative support services to its global client base in the areas of accounting, finance, corporate governance risk and compliance management, corporate advisory strategic communications and restructuring, information management, human capital, supply chain management, healthcare solutions, and legal and regulatory.

