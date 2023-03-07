Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $73.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James cut Edwards Lifesciences from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Piper Sandler cut Edwards Lifesciences from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $89.74.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

Shares of EW opened at $78.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $77.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.29. Edwards Lifesciences has a one year low of $67.13 and a one year high of $131.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 3.03. The stock has a market cap of $47.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.01.

Insider Transactions at Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 26.05% and a net margin of 28.27%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.32, for a total transaction of $499,802.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 62,561 shares in the company, valued at $4,649,533.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.32, for a total value of $499,802.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 62,561 shares in the company, valued at $4,649,533.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.80, for a total transaction of $299,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,414,542.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 101,471 shares of company stock worth $7,822,864. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Edwards Lifesciences

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 74.1% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 329 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 708.0% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 80.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into four main areas: Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement, Transcatheter Mitral and Tricuspid Therapies, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care.

