Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) Short Interest Down 5.4% in February

Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, a drop of 5.4% from the January 31st total of 9,300 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 15,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Evans Bancorp

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PL Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Evans Bancorp by 17.3% in the third quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 543,649 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,155,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares in the last quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Evans Bancorp by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 390,070 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,585,000 after purchasing an additional 90,070 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Evans Bancorp by 0.6% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 316,680 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Evans Bancorp by 5.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 238,681 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,070,000 after purchasing an additional 11,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Evans Bancorp by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 190,653 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,129,000 after purchasing an additional 7,623 shares in the last quarter. 56.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Evans Bancorp Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN EVBN opened at $38.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $212.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Evans Bancorp has a 1 year low of $32.53 and a 1 year high of $40.57.

Evans Bancorp Increases Dividend

About Evans Bancorp

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Evans Bancorp’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.64. This represents a dividend yield of 3.3%. Evans Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.92%.

Evans Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the Banking Activities and Insurance Agency Activities segments. The Banking Activities segment offers consumer and commercial banking services such as lending, deposits, annuities, and mutual funds.

