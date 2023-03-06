First Trust Advisors LP Sells 117,581 Shares of Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC)

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its holdings in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Rating) by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 385,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117,581 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Lancaster Colony were worth $57,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Lancaster Colony by 5.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 261,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,244,000 after purchasing an additional 14,136 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,423,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,172,000 after acquiring an additional 129,054 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in Lancaster Colony by 379.7% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 11,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,794,000 after acquiring an additional 9,450 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Lancaster Colony by 1.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,369,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Lancaster Colony during the third quarter valued at about $111,000. 60.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Lancaster Colony

In other Lancaster Colony news, insider Kristin Bird sold 1,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.73, for a total value of $305,050.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $634,743.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 29.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lancaster Colony Trading Up 0.2 %

LANC opened at $190.08 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.37 and a beta of 0.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $194.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $185.24. Lancaster Colony Co. has a 12-month low of $116.85 and a 12-month high of $214.00.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.06). Lancaster Colony had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 5.81%. The firm had revenue of $477.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lancaster Colony Co. will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

Lancaster Colony Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.89%.

Lancaster Colony Profile

(Get Rating)

Lancaster Colony Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty food products. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Foodservice. The Retail and Foodservice segments both focus on the manufacture and sale of frozen breads, refrigerated dressings, dips and shelf-stable dressings, and croutons under the brand names New York BRAND Bakery, Sister Schubert’s, Marzetti Frozen Pasta, and Flatout.

Featured Articles

