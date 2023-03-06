WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Shares Acquired by Ethic Inc.

Ethic Inc. lifted its position in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) by 28.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 4,389 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in WestRock were worth $613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of WestRock by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 51,759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after buying an additional 2,667 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of WestRock during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $235,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its position in shares of WestRock by 125.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 22,111 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 12,304 shares during the period. Prudential PLC boosted its position in shares of WestRock by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 10,286 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of WestRock by 65.6% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 204,864 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,328,000 after purchasing an additional 81,117 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at WestRock

In other news, Director Currey M. Russell sold 55,000 shares of WestRock stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.51, for a total transaction of $2,008,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 245,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,954,844.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

WestRock Price Performance

WestRock stock opened at $32.98 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.56. WestRock has a 12-month low of $30.08 and a 12-month high of $54.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.11 billion. WestRock had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 3.80%. WestRock’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that WestRock will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WestRock Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.03%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of WestRock from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of WestRock from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of WestRock from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Argus cut shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.57.

WestRock Profile

WestRock Co engages in the provision of sustainable fiber-based paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of the sale of corrugated containers and other corrugated products including displays.

Featured Articles

