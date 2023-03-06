First Trust Advisors LP Sells 23,440 Shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

First Trust Advisors LP cut its position in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,182,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,440 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.45% of Essential Utilities worth $48,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential PLC lifted its stake in Essential Utilities by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 25,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its holdings in Essential Utilities by 1,005.6% in the second quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 68,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,158,000 after purchasing an additional 62,649 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Essential Utilities by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 49,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,043,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares during the period. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA raised its stake in Essential Utilities by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 17,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 2,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on WTRG shares. StockNews.com upgraded Essential Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Essential Utilities from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Essential Utilities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Essential Utilities currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.14.

Shares of NYSE:WTRG opened at $42.01 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.68 and a 200 day moving average of $46.23. The company has a market cap of $11.10 billion, a PE ratio of 23.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.78. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.50 and a 12-month high of $52.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $705.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $578.00 million. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 20.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a $0.287 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.97%.

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in providing water, wastewater and natural gas services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

