Financial Advocates Investment Management Has $284,000 Holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,898 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $284,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Genuine Parts by 128.0% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 171 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Genuine Parts by 113.2% during the third quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Genuine Parts during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Genuine Parts during the third quarter worth about $40,000. 78.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $147.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $170.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.20.

Genuine Parts Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE GPC opened at $171.80 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.17. The firm has a market cap of $24.19 billion, a PE ratio of 20.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.90. Genuine Parts has a 1 year low of $118.17 and a 1 year high of $187.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 32.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 8.94 EPS for the current year.

Genuine Parts Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.73%.

Genuine Parts Profile

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group, Industrial Parts Group, and Corporate. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

