Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,468 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,463 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.30% of MercadoLibre worth $122,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the first quarter valued at about $236,000. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in MercadoLibre by 6.1% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in MercadoLibre by 8.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in MercadoLibre by 10.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,423,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in MercadoLibre by 25.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre stock opened at $1,226.74 on Monday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1 year low of $600.68 and a 1 year high of $1,275.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1,070.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $955.28. The company has a market cap of $61.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.59, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.28.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $1.14. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 29.09%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.92) earnings per share. MercadoLibre’s revenue was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 15.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MELI shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,245.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,100.00 to $1,460.00 in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,450.00 to $1,685.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,250.00 to $1,475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,305.00.

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the development of an online commerce platform with a focus on e-commerce and related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, and Other Countries. The Other Countries segment includes Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Panama, Peru, Bolivia, Honduras, Nicaragua, El Salvador, Guatemala, Paraguay, Uruguay, and the United States of America.

