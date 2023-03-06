Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Given New $45.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

DELL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $47.69.

Shares of DELL opened at $39.79 on Friday. Dell Technologies has a 12 month low of $32.90 and a 12 month high of $55.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.03.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 25th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. This is a positive change from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 24th. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.99%.

In other Dell Technologies news, insider William F. Scannell sold 91,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.62, for a total value of $3,918,397.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 178,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,613,082.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 47.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Dell Technologies by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,498,328 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $878,241,000 after buying an additional 301,756 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,107,031 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $356,702,000 after purchasing an additional 138,821 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,054,175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $243,499,000 after purchasing an additional 25,700 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 80.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,976,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $249,759,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,693,844 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $235,584,000 after purchasing an additional 427,038 shares in the last quarter. 26.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

