Insider Selling: Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) CRO Sells $23,812.32 in Stock

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Rating) CRO Nelson Dias sold 373 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.84, for a total transaction of $23,812.32. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 29,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,899,303.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Altair Engineering Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:ALTR opened at $65.73 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.87. Altair Engineering Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.17 and a 12-month high of $66.97. The firm has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of -113.33, a PEG ratio of 78.25 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.
Analyst Ratings Changes
ALTR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Altair Engineering from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Altair Engineering from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Altair Engineering from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Altair Engineering from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Altair Engineering from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.33.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Altair Engineering Company Profile
Altair Engineering, Inc engages in the provision of software and cloud solutions for product design & development, high performance cloud computing, and data intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes a portfolio of software products, as well as solvers and optimization technology products, modelling and visualization tools.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Altair Engineering (ALTR)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/27 – 3/3
- The 3 Most Upgraded Stocks Are Reversing
- How to Find Blue Chip Dividend Stocks
- Zscaler, Inc Plummets, Is It Time To Buy The Dip?
- What is a Good Dividend Yield? How to Decide
Receive News & Ratings for Altair Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altair Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.