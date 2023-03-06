Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,406 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,874 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.14% of Fair Isaac worth $14,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 298,311 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,907,000 after buying an additional 20,885 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 6.5% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 16,034 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,606,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Fair Isaac in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,245,000. One Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fair Isaac in the 3rd quarter valued at $495,000. Finally, Zacks Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 198.2% during the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 25,237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,398,000 after buying an additional 16,774 shares in the last quarter. 87.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $537.00 to $655.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Fair Isaac from $463.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Fair Isaac from $715.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Fair Isaac from $709.00 to $807.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $575.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fair Isaac presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $727.43.
NYSE FICO opened at $705.23 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $648.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $550.90. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12 month low of $340.48 and a 12 month high of $710.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.17 and a beta of 1.27.
Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.
