Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Sells 159 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,503 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 159 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NUE. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Nucor during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Nucor by 150.6% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 7,198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 4,326 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Nucor by 106.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,328,000 after purchasing an additional 18,488 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nucor in the first quarter worth $284,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of Nucor in the first quarter worth $222,000. Institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nucor

In other Nucor news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.71, for a total transaction of $404,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,809 shares in the company, valued at $17,082,440.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.36, for a total value of $841,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,293,025.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.71, for a total transaction of $404,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,082,440.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,575 shares of company stock worth $2,034,130 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Nucor Stock Performance

NUE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Nucor from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Nucor in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $172.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Nucor from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Nucor from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.44.

NYSE NUE opened at $178.37 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Nucor Co. has a 12-month low of $100.13 and a 12-month high of $187.90. The firm has a market cap of $44.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 1.59.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The basic materials company reported $4.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.71. Nucor had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 42.03%. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 14.12 EPS for the current year.

Nucor Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Nucor’s payout ratio is 7.10%.

About Nucor

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

