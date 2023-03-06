First Manhattan Co. Boosts Position in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IP. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in International Paper by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 51,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,391,000 after purchasing an additional 3,209 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in International Paper by 4.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in International Paper by 45.5% in the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in International Paper in the first quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in International Paper by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 41,970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. 83.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:IP opened at $37.77 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $13.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.97. International Paper has a 1 year low of $30.69 and a 1 year high of $50.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.62.

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.20 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 7.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that International Paper will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is 45.45%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on IP shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on International Paper from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group raised International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on International Paper from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on International Paper from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on International Paper from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.82.

In other International Paper news, SVP Timothy S. Nicholls sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.95, for a total value of $194,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 129,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,034,715.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other International Paper news, SVP Timothy S. Nicholls sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.95, for a total value of $194,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 129,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,034,715.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Aimee K. Gregg sold 1,862 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.05, for a total value of $67,125.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $153,573. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment is involved in manufacturing containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

