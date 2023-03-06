Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Sells 617 Shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. cut its holdings in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,387 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 617 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in PerkinElmer by 4.1% in the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 25.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 359 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 0.8% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 9,567 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 5.3% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,582 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 1.1% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,334 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. 85.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PKI opened at $131.34 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $135.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.35. The company has a market cap of $16.60 billion, a PE ratio of 28.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.10. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 52-week low of $113.46 and a 52-week high of $184.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.13.

PerkinElmer ( NYSE:PKI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $741.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.11%.

In related news, insider Tajinder S. Vohra sold 1,663 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.85, for a total transaction of $230,907.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,205 shares in the company, valued at $2,388,914.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen upgraded shares of PerkinElmer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $192.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of PerkinElmer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Citigroup upgraded shares of PerkinElmer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $135.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of PerkinElmer from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of PerkinElmer in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PerkinElmer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.30.

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment consists of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

