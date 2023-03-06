Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Stock Position Lifted by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) by 55.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 436 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Seagen were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGEN. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Seagen by 18.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,559 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Seagen by 5.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Seagen by 1,484.0% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,566 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 2,404 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seagen in the first quarter worth $1,166,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Seagen by 5.8% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 86.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Seagen

In other news, insider Roger D. Dansey sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,167,765. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jean I. Liu sold 578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.71, for a total value of $75,550.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,125,120.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Roger D. Dansey sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,167,765. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 104,461 shares of company stock valued at $16,143,591 in the last ninety days. 27.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Seagen Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SGEN opened at $181.29 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.94 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.49. Seagen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.43 and a fifty-two week high of $183.00.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $528.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.81 million. Seagen had a negative net margin of 31.10% and a negative return on equity of 21.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.95) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Seagen Inc. will post -2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of Seagen from $183.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Seagen from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Seagen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $162.00 to $141.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Seagen from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $140.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Seagen from $160.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Seagen presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.59.

Seagen Company Profile

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

