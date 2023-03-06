Bank of New York Mellon Corp Reduces Holdings in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its position in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,594,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,153 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.71% of Amcor worth $113,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMCR. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Amcor by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Amcor by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Amcor by 55.7% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amcor during the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Amcor by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.79% of the company’s stock.

Amcor Stock Performance

NYSE:AMCR opened at $11.23 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $16.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.60, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.73. Amcor plc has a twelve month low of $10.42 and a twelve month high of $13.60.

Amcor Dividend Announcement

Amcor ( NYSE:AMCR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. Amcor had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 7.14%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amcor plc will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.1225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.06%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Nicholas T. Long sold 5,372 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.40, for a total transaction of $66,612.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $369,135.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AMCR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Amcor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.70 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley cut Amcor from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised Amcor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

