Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 196,994 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,368,555 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 196,994 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.87% of Cincinnati Financial worth $122,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 0.9% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 9,645 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 6.9% during the second quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 1,711 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network lifted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 5.0% during the third quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 2,404 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 4.0% in the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,015 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Souders Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 0.4% in the third quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 28,823 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,582,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. 66.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CINF has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $98.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.60.

Cincinnati Financial Price Performance

CINF stock opened at $121.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $88.66 and a 1-year high of $143.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.69.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The insurance provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.32% and a negative net margin of 7.41%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cincinnati Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. This is a positive change from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently -92.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cincinnati Financial

In other news, Director Dirk J. Debbink acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $106.13 per share, with a total value of $106,130.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 45,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,829,127.26. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CINF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.