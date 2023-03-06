Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $117.31 Million Position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 721,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 105,758 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $117,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVY. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Avery Dennison in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Avery Dennison in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its position in Avery Dennison by 494.3% in the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in Avery Dennison in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Avery Dennison in the second quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

Insider Transactions at Avery Dennison

In other news, Director Anthony Anderson sold 816 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.99, for a total transaction of $150,135.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,666.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Anthony Anderson sold 816 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.99, for a total transaction of $150,135.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,666.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Nicholas Colisto sold 3,842 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.43, for a total transaction of $693,212.06. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,978 shares in the company, valued at $1,439,470.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Price Performance

Shares of AVY stock opened at $183.33 on Monday. Avery Dennison Co. has a 52-week low of $151.62 and a 52-week high of $204.37. The stock has a market cap of $14.82 billion, a PE ratio of 19.91, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $185.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $181.54.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by ($0.45). Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 38.05%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.13 earnings per share. Avery Dennison’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.27 EPS for the current year.

Avery Dennison Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is 32.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $229.00 to $223.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $204.00 to $216.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $240.00 to $233.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $207.10.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label and Graphic Materials, Retail Branding and Information Solutions, and Industrial and Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.