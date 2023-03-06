44,600 Shares in Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) Bought by Bayesian Capital Management LP

Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 44,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRTX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 304,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 5,882 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 63.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 53,564 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 20,791 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,156,131 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,650,000 after purchasing an additional 473,930 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,934,688 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,827,000 after purchasing an additional 325,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Heron Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $60,000.

Get Heron Therapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HRTX has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Heron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Heron Therapeutics to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Heron Therapeutics from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

Heron Therapeutics Price Performance

About Heron Therapeutics

NASDAQ HRTX opened at $2.39 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $284.15 million, a PE ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 0.86. Heron Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.19 and a 12 month high of $6.38.

(Get Rating)

Heron Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical products for acute care and oncology patients. Its product portfolio includes SUSTOL, CINVANTI, HTX-011 and HTX-034. The company was founded in February 1983 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Heron Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heron Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.