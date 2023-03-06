Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 78,109 Shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,019,933 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,109 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 2.66% of Toll Brothers worth $126,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Growth Management LP raised its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 230.0% during the third quarter. Capital Growth Management LP now owns 330,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,860,000 after purchasing an additional 230,000 shares during the period. Carlson Capital L P increased its stake in Toll Brothers by 132.4% during the 3rd quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 187,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,867,000 after purchasing an additional 106,700 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Toll Brothers by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,671 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Toll Brothers by 5.2% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 26,154 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the third quarter valued at approximately $286,000. 82.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Toll Brothers Stock Performance

NYSE TOL opened at $60.12 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 5.59, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.14. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.53 and a 1 year high of $63.19.

Toll Brothers Dividend Announcement

Toll Brothers ( NYSE:TOL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.33. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 21.02%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. Toll Brothers’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 8.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is 6.94%.

Insider Transactions at Toll Brothers

In related news, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 3,706 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.59, for a total value of $183,780.54. Following the sale, the director now owns 133,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,614,661.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 1,359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total value of $67,705.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,967,164.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 3,706 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.59, for a total value of $183,780.54. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 133,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,614,661.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 97,890 shares of company stock worth $5,276,607. 1.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Toll Brothers to $63.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Friday, December 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on Toll Brothers from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Toll Brothers to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.00.

Toll Brothers Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and caters to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

