Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Bought by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 1.2% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 10.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 1.7% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 1.2% in the third quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 1,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 1.3% in the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 1,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. 92.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equinix Stock Performance

NASDAQ EQIX opened at $705.41 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $65.45 billion, a PE ratio of 91.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $705.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $651.82. Equinix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $494.89 and a 1-year high of $776.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

Equinix Increases Dividend

Equinix ( NASDAQ:EQIX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.90 by ($4.51). The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 6.37%. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 27.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $3.41 per share. This is an increase from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.10. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 6th. This represents a $13.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 161.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on EQIX shares. Cowen raised Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $811.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Raymond James raised their target price on Equinix from $800.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. TheStreet raised Equinix from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Equinix from $675.00 to $785.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Equinix from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $784.32.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Simon Miller sold 380 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $671.43, for a total transaction of $255,143.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,078 shares in the company, valued at $3,409,521.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 233 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $715.12, for a total transaction of $166,622.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,015 shares in the company, valued at $4,301,446.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Simon Miller sold 380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $671.43, for a total value of $255,143.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,409,521.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,168 shares of company stock worth $10,669,308. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Equinix Profile

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data center solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

