PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Stock Position Increased by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 26.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,639 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 13,540 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $7,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of PPG Industries by 12.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,310,493 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,979,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963,056 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of PPG Industries by 280.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,734,894 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $227,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,104 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of PPG Industries by 36.2% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,985,929 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $219,819,000 after purchasing an additional 527,327 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 235.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 617,111 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $70,560,000 after buying an additional 433,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 2.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,682,267 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,335,750,000 after buying an additional 285,651 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.04% of the company’s stock.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

PPG Industries Stock Up 1.9 %

NYSE PPG opened at $137.46 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $32.33 billion, a PE ratio of 31.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.17. PPG Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $107.06 and a one year high of $138.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

PPG Industries Dividend Announcement

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 5.81%. PPG Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 57.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus lifted their price target on PPG Industries from $144.00 to $149.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on PPG Industries from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on PPG Industries from $139.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 22nd. UBS Group upped their price target on PPG Industries from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.55.

Insider Buying and Selling at PPG Industries

In other PPG Industries news, Chairman Michael H. Mcgarry sold 61,867 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.96, for a total value of $8,040,235.32. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 183,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,866,504.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other PPG Industries news, Chairman Michael H. Mcgarry sold 61,867 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.96, for a total value of $8,040,235.32. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 183,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,866,504.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Anne M. Foulkes sold 21,757 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.33, for a total value of $2,792,075.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,577 shares in the company, valued at $1,357,346.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of paints, coatings, and specialty materials. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment consists of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.