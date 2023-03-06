BlackRock Inc. Acquires 177,462 Shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 35,059,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 177,462 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.12% of Brixmor Property Group worth $647,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,190,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,166,369,000 after buying an additional 369,401 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 99.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,119,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $519,296,000 after buying an additional 10,028,534 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,686,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $430,669,000 after buying an additional 2,001,159 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,374,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $228,563,000 after buying an additional 110,980 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,077,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,251,000 after buying an additional 167,734 shares during the period. 95.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BRX. Wolfe Research raised shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.42.

Brixmor Property Group Stock Up 1.4 %

Brixmor Property Group stock opened at $22.85 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.62 and a 12-month high of $27.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.80 and its 200 day moving average is $21.83. The company has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of 19.70, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.60.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.14). Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 29.08% and a return on equity of 12.57%. The company had revenue of $308.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brixmor Property Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.66%.

About Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns and operates a wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

