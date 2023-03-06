Macquarie Group Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,096 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Martin Marietta Materials worth $11,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 4.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 391,276 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $150,599,000 after acquiring an additional 15,163 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 0.4% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 9,391 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,615,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $456,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 950 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 93.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Martin Marietta Materials Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE MLM opened at $365.62 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $353.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $345.81. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $284.99 and a 52-week high of $406.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a market cap of $22.71 billion, a PE ratio of 26.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.87.

Martin Marietta Materials Announces Dividend

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The construction company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 14.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 14.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $397.00 to $390.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Atlantic Securities cut Martin Marietta Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $375.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Raymond James upped their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $389.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Friday, February 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $404.50.

Martin Marietta Materials Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregated products only.

