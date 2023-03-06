Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. Has $2.95 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. increased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,954.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,636 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 29,145 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.1% of Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,814.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 35,166,262 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,381,237,000 after buying an additional 33,329,215 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,927.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 33,084,588 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,181,083,000 after purchasing an additional 31,452,549 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,896.1% in the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 28,471,359 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,737,521,000 after purchasing an additional 27,045,038 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,736.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 23,253,198 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,235,795,000 after purchasing an additional 21,986,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,872.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 18,292,839 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,758,856,000 after purchasing an additional 17,365,189 shares in the last quarter. 28.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 340 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total value of $32,952.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,196. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total value of $77,933.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,289,870.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total value of $32,952.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,196. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,745 shares of company stock valued at $3,424,078. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of GOOG opened at $94.02 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $94.29 and a 200 day moving average of $97.96. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.45 and a fifty-two week high of $144.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 21.20%. The firm had revenue of $76.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 target price on Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Alphabet from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen cut their target price on Alphabet from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $118.00 target price on Alphabet in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $130.00 price target on Alphabet in a research report on Monday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.13.

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

