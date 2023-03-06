The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its stake in shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) by 55.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,545 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Boston Beer were worth $12,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Beer in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 47.6% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Beer in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Boston Beer in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Beer in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider John C. Geist sold 646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.14, for a total value of $206,810.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,784,140.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 23.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SAM opened at $319.14 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $352.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $354.56. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $287.00 and a 12-month high of $422.75. The company has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.77 and a beta of 1.05.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($1.65). Boston Beer had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 8.36%. The firm had revenue of $447.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.76 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Boston Beer’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

SAM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Boston Beer from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Boston Beer from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Roth Mkm lowered their target price on Boston Beer from $282.00 to $276.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Boston Beer in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Boston Beer from $314.00 to $300.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $335.19.

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the production of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head Craft Brewery. Boston Beer produces alcohol beverages, including hard seltzer, malt beverages (“beers“), and hard cider at company-owned breweries and its cidery, and under contract arrangements at other brewery locations.

