Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its holdings in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 307,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 31,541 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $13,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 6.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 0.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 34,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 69.1% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 0.4% in the third quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 85,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,703,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 3.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. 97.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Portland General Electric Stock Performance

NYSE:POR opened at $47.71 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.56. Portland General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $41.58 and a fifty-two week high of $57.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.98.

Portland General Electric Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.4525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 24th. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. This is an increase from Portland General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.62%.

Several analysts have recently commented on POR shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Portland General Electric from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Portland General Electric from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Portland General Electric has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.

Portland General Electric Profile

Portland General Electric Co engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The firm also sells electricity and natural gas in the wholesale market to utilities, brokers, and power marketers. It also serves residential, commercial and non-residential customers.

