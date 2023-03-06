Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Bought by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 107,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 21,235 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $14,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton during the second quarter worth about $31,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 102.5% during the 3rd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Eaton during the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Eaton in the third quarter worth $39,000. 80.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Eaton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on Eaton from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Eaton from $149.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com raised Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $175.00 to $188.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eaton presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.36.

Eaton Stock Up 1.4 %

ETN stock opened at $177.55 on Monday. Eaton Co. plc has a one year low of $122.50 and a one year high of $177.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.87, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $164.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.01. Eaton had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 11.86%. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.26 EPS for the current year.

Eaton Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. This is an increase from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.94%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,000 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total value of $338,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 67,166 shares in the company, valued at $11,351,054. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Eaton news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,000 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total transaction of $338,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,351,054. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 5,204 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.55, for a total transaction of $908,358.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,320,608.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,530 shares of company stock valued at $1,644,639 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

About Eaton

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

