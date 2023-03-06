Federated Hermes Inc. Trims Position in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its position in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 612,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,138 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.11% of Albertsons Companies worth $15,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ACI. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies in the third quarter worth $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 349.8% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies during the third quarter worth $36,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 599.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies during the third quarter worth $62,000. 65.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Albertsons Companies alerts:

Albertsons Companies Trading Up 1.1 %

ACI opened at $20.08 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.89. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $19.53 and a one year high of $37.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.66, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Albertsons Companies Announces Dividend

Albertsons Companies ( NYSE:ACI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 10th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.19. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 60.71% and a net margin of 2.16%. The company had revenue of $18.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.50 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 26th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 25th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ACI. TheStreet lowered shares of Albertsons Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Albertsons Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.77.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Robert Bruce Larson sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total value of $630,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 50,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,055,563.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Albertsons Companies news, CAO Robert Bruce Larson sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total transaction of $630,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 50,241 shares in the company, valued at $1,055,563.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Omer Gajial sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total value of $757,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,197. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Albertsons Companies

(Get Rating)

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Albertsons Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albertsons Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.