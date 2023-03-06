Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 35,701 Shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its stake in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 35,701 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Sun Communities worth $16,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SUI. Fifth Lane Capital LP acquired a new stake in Sun Communities in the third quarter valued at $1,654,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Sun Communities by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 90,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,209,000 after purchasing an additional 8,984 shares during the last quarter. Family Management Corp grew its holdings in Sun Communities by 3.2% during the third quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 18,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,474,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its position in Sun Communities by 1.9% during the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 4,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Sun Communities by 11.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 610,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,664,000 after buying an additional 62,388 shares during the period. 93.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on SUI shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $147.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $175.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Friday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.86.

In related news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.51, for a total transaction of $222,765.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,900 shares in the company, valued at $3,994,919. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

SUI opened at $145.80 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.09 billion, a PE ratio of 73.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11. Sun Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.63 and a fifty-two week high of $193.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $149.92 and its 200 day moving average is $144.88.

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Manufactured Home Communities, Recreational Vehicle, and Marina. The Manufactured Home Communities segment owns, operates, and develops manufactured housing communities and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and developing ground up communities to provide housing solutions.

