First Manhattan Co. Has $40,000 Holdings in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

First Manhattan Co. lessened its position in shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) by 57.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in MP Materials were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in MP Materials by 18.9% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,548,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,283,000 after buying an additional 246,605 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of MP Materials by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,678,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,118,000 after acquiring an additional 533,571 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of MP Materials by 90.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,411,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,626,000 after acquiring an additional 3,983,440 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in MP Materials by 14.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 48,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 6,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in MP Materials by 465.5% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 31,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 26,271 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.84% of the company’s stock.

Get MP Materials alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on MP Materials from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MP Materials has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.31.

MP Materials Stock Up 6.5 %

Insider Activity at MP Materials

MP Materials stock opened at $33.96 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 13.27, a quick ratio of 12.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 2.80. MP Materials Corp. has a 1-year low of $23.50 and a 1-year high of $60.19.

In other MP Materials news, Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total transaction of $3,175,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,124,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,701,890.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 41.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MP Materials Profile

(Get Rating)

MP Materials Corp. owns and operates rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MP Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MP Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.