First Manhattan Co. Invests $105,000 in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN)

First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in shares of Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 17,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Haleon during the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Haleon in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $426,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Haleon in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,642,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Haleon in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in Haleon in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

HLN stock opened at $7.77 on Monday. Haleon plc has a 12-month low of $5.59 and a 12-month high of $8.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.01.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.0577 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th.

HLN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Haleon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Barclays upped their target price on Haleon from GBX 360 ($4.34) to GBX 364 ($4.39) in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Investec initiated coverage on Haleon in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $364.00.

Haleon plc engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides therapeutic oral health, pain relief, respiratory health, digestive health, and other products, as well as vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

