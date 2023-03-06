Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Boosts Stock Position in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,426 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned 0.09% of F5 worth $8,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of F5 by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,581,255 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $241,996,000 after purchasing an additional 442,388 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in F5 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,457,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in F5 by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,075,970 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $224,824,000 after acquiring an additional 178,042 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in F5 by 174.6% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 248,534 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $35,970,000 after acquiring an additional 158,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in F5 by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,830,286 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,427,188,000 after acquiring an additional 96,873 shares in the last quarter. 93.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

F5 Price Performance

NASDAQ:FFIV opened at $145.60 on Monday. F5, Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.68 and a 12-month high of $217.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.26.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

F5 ( NASDAQ:FFIV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The network technology company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.14. F5 had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 11.11%. The business had revenue of $700.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $700.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that F5, Inc. will post 8.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on FFIV. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on F5 from $173.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Guggenheim started coverage on F5 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on F5 from $180.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on F5 from $160.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on F5 from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.21.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other F5 news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 8,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.26, for a total transaction of $1,294,971.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 113,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,256,387.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other F5 news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 8,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.26, for a total transaction of $1,294,971.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 113,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,256,387.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.12, for a total value of $36,809.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,944,627.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,444 shares of company stock worth $2,483,602. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

F5 Company Profile

F5, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996, and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

Further Reading

